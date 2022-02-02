Fifa Club World Cup UAE: Al Jazira eye winning start

Home hope: Abu Dhabi heavyweights Al Jazira players take part in a practice session ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. — picture courtesy Al Jazira

Abu Dhabi - The 'Pride of Abu Dhabi,' who are making their second appearance following a fourth-place finish in 2017, take on AS Pirae from Tahiti islands on Thursday

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 11:29 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 11:31 PM

Local side Al Jazira are looking to make a winning start to the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021 campaign against a relatively unknown AS Pirae in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

For ‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi,’ this is their second appearance in the tournament following the fourth-place finish in the 2017 edition. Meanwhile, Pirae from Tahiti islands are debutants after Auckland City’s withdrawal because of Covid-19 pandemic related restrictions in New Zealand.

However, Al Jazira coach Marcel Keizer was wary not to take his opponents lightly in the tournament opener.

“We don’t know Pirae very well but we take every game very seriously,” the Dutchman told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

Keizer said that he has prepared his team by studying the available videos of AS Pirae.

“I always prepare my players with video analysis. We did the same for Pirae. It was a little bit more difficult than normal to find. But we found it. We saw a couple of games. Now we know their strengths and weaknesses. They also know the same about us. So, it will be an interesting game.”

The coach had “mixed feelings” about the match since as many as six players have just returned from their national duties of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“I have some mixed feelings. We are very happy to be in this tournament. It’s really great. But I have six national team players who came back this (Wednesday) morning after playing against Iran yesterday (Tuesday) evening. So, there is not much time to prepare.”

The likes of skipper and experienced keeper Ali Khaseif and young guns Mohammed Al Attas, Zayed Al Ameri, Abdullah Idrees, who were all away on national duty, will be crucial for the team.

“I have just seen them a couple of hours ago. They seemed a little bit tired. Let’s hope we can compete very well against Pirae,” he said.

Wednesday evening was the first time the full squad was training together after a while. And on a promising note, Al Jazira’s talisman Ali Mabkhout, the UAE’s leading goal scorer, was back on the training ground. “Ali is available for the game,” the coach said.

Keizer noted that with several tired legs back from national duty, he will have to make precise strategies on whom to play when and for how long.

“We will look at who is fit and how long we can field some players. Hopefully, we can win and continue in the tournament. It will be difficult (decision) but some (national team players) will play. We will play our strongest team at the moment. So, we will have our national team players. That’s why I said I have mixed feelings… about the rest we get between the two games (UAE vs Iran). But it will be a great game (against Pirae).”

Asked about a repeat of Al Jazira’s remarkable outing in 2017 when they lost 1-2 to eventual champions Real Madrid, the coach played down the expectations and said: “A lot of players who played the last tournament are still part of the team. They are all looking forward to play.”

The local championship and Super Cup winners are in fifth spot in this year’s league season but the big stage of the Club World Cup is bound to bring the best out of the home team.

“We are playing at the highest level,” the coach added.

Meanwhile, an in-form Joao Victor Santos said that all the players were eager to start the competition.

“We are really excited. This is a special moment. It is going to be a great tournament for the UAE and Abu Dhabi.”