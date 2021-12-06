Fifa Arab Cup: UAE through to quarterfinals despite loss to Tunisia

UAE's Bandar Al Ahbabi (left) is fouled by Tunisia's Mohamed Ben Hamida in the Fifa Arab Cup in Doha on Monday. — AFP

Doha - The Whites, who had gone into the tie with a perfect record of two wins, booked their place after Mauritania defeated Syria 2-1 in the other Group B tie

The UAE advanced to the quarterfinals of the Fifa Arab Cup despite falling to a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final Group B match at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday night.

The Whites, who had gone into the tie with a perfect record of two wins, booked their place after Mauritania defeated Syria 2-1 in the other Group B tie.

Defeat to Tunisia meant UAE finished as the runners-up and they will face Group A winners Qatar in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Having defeated Syria 2-1 and Mauritania 1-0, UAE only needed a draw against Tunisia, to finish top.

Tunisia, however, needed to win to confirm their quarterfinal spot after having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Syria on Matchday Two, after opening their campaign with a 5-1 victory over Mauritania.

Tunisia got off to a dream start with Seifeddine Jaziri giving them the lead in the 10th minute.

UAE pressed forward after conceding but found Tunisia hard to break down as they had to accept their first defeat of the tournament.

It wasn’t to prove costly though as Mauritania, without a point from their earlier two matches, defeated Syria 2-1 with the winner coming in the fifth minute of second half added time at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Mauritania took the lead through Mohamed Soueid in the 50th minute but Syria’s reply was almost immediate with Mahmood Albaher equalising two minutes later.

Hemeya Tanji, however, ensured Mauritania ended their campaign on a high with the winner deep into added time. (AFC website)