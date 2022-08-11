FIA to address F1 porpoising issue with updated 2023 Technical Regulations: Sulayem

The tennis legend revealed impending retirement plans yesterday
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) — the governing body for world motorsport — has confirmed that updated 2023 Technical Regulations will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council to address the porpoising issue in F1.
The FIA President has discussed the issue with all 20 drivers and 10 team principals within F1.
“Porpoising” has affected cars throughout the season with a number of complaints from drivers about the 2022 cars bouncing aggressively when at high speeds.
While the FIA is already introducing some changes through a technical directive that will come into force in the next round, it previously indicated further revisions for 2023 were under consideration.
During the most recent Grand Prix held in Hungary before the summer F1 break, Ben Sulayem had organized focused discussions with drivers and team principals on driver safety and health.
“I’m happy to confirm that we will be submitting updated 2023 Technical Regulations to the WMSC this week to address this, in addition to the measures already taken for the remainder of this season,” said Ben Sulayem.
“The FIA will continue to work tirelessly to improve safety in motor sport.”
