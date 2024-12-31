Faye Alblooshi: Meet the Emirati golfer using a personal diary to chart her success

Faye Alblooshi, who is determined to become a leading figure in Emirati golf, with her personal goal-setting planner. - Supplied photo

Driven by determination to excel and leave a lasting legacy, 17-year-old Faye Alblooshi is relentlessly chasing her dream of becoming a leading figure in Emirati golf.

A member of the UAE national team and a representative of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), Faye’s journey is a story of self-discipline and the power of setting goals.

Faye never wanted to be a golfer. When she was younger, the sport didn’t interest her at all. Her introduction to golf came through a simple family outing to Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

“When I was younger, my uncle went to the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club to play just for fun,” Faye recalls. “He asked me and my cousins to join, but I didn’t want to. Golf didn’t interest me at all.

However, a bit of playful encouragement from her cousin, who showed her how to use paper cups as cones for a game, sparked her curiosity. Faye was just 12 years old at the time and, while she wasn’t hooked right away, something about the sport stuck with her.

It wasn’t until 2020, when the world was beginning to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that Faye’s father encouraged her to find a hobby.

In search of a hobby

“My dad told me, ‘Faye, you don’t do anything. You sit around at home, you need a hobby.’”

At the time, Faye’s sister was already involved in showjumping, but Faye had no real interest in sports. Despite her initial hesitation, she decided to give golf a try. “I made so many excuses not to play sports, but I thought, ‘Why not? Let’s see.’”

Living in Ajman, Faye had easy access to Al Zorah Golf Club, just a short 10-minute drive from home. She started by playing two rounds of ‘Snag Golf,’ a simplified version of the game, and was instantly hooked.

Her interest grew, and a coach later recommended she train at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club, where she began working with the renowned Peter Cowen Academy and coach Jonathan Craddock.

Her talent did not go unnoticed and she was soon advised to get her own set of golf clubs signalling that golf would play a major role in her future.

Now, as a three-handicapper, Faye’s focus isn’t on the number.

Game focus

“I don’t really follow my handicap,” she admits. “I’m more focused on improving my game every day. Rather than fixating on numbers, I want to become the best golfer I can be.”

Faye’s commitment to improvement goes beyond the time spent on the course. A few years ago, she decided to take her dedication to the next level by creating a handwritten golf diary, a tool she uses to track her progress and set goals.

“My coach Jamie McConnell helped me create it,” Faye explains. “It’s a 12-week plan where I break down my goals, practice sessions, tournament rounds, and lessons.

“Each notebook has four-week milestones that I set for myself. It’s all handwritten, and I track my progress, review tournaments, and make notes on what I did right or wrong. The idea is to make myself accountable for my actions.