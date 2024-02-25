Favourites meet their Waterloo as Senor Buscador surprises in $20m Saudi Cup

Senor Buscador (L) beats Ushba Tesoro to win the Saudi Cup. - Instagram

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 12:42 AM

The $20 million Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race run at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, has never been kind to favourites and the trend continued on Saturday when long-shot Senor Buscador upstaged better-fancied horses to win the fifth running of the 1,800-metre dirt showpiece.

Just a month after finishing second to National Treasure in the Pegasus World Cup the six-year-old son of Mineshaft came from nowhere to deny reigning $12 million Dubai World Cup hero Ushba Tesoro in a gripping finish worthy of the loft prize.

Ridden with confidence by Venezuelan jockeyJunior Alvarado Senor Buscador rallied strongly in the final 300 meters of the race as fancied runners like favourite White Abarrio, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, crossed the line a head in front of Ushba Tesoro who looked to have the race won inside the final 100 metres.

jockeyJunior Alvarado celebrates aboard Senor Buscador . - Instagram

Saudi Crown finished third and National Treasure fourth continuing American Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s poor form in the Saudi spectacle.

"He was unbelievable," said Alvarado. "That horse that finished second passed us at the sixteenth pole. I was saying, 'C'mon boy. C'mon boy. Keep going here.' He kept going right down to the wire.

“I’m very happy, very grateful for opportunities that come along,” he added. “I try to give my horses the best opportunity. I’m trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get after having some injuries."

The Saudi Derby went to Forever Young. - Instagram

Winning trainer Todd Fincher, said, "He had 11 horses to weave in and out of. We knew he was going to run well. We just had to hope he'd get through."

White Abarrio finished 10th while Whitney Stakes (G1) winner Derma Sotogake was fifth while Godolphin’s Japanese-trained hope Lemon Pop never quite got into the race to come home 12th of 14.

Yuga Kawada, the rider of Ushba Teshoro commented: "He was in good form and travelled nicely. He showed his run. The only thing he didn’t do is win."

Spirit Dancer, bred by former football legend Sir Alex Fergusson, won the Howden Neom Turf Cup. - Instagram

Selected jockey comments

Florent Geroux, Saudi Crown, 3rd: "It was very comfortable up front, I was surprised. It was too far for him. He ran a big race. Obviously, he ran too hard to get beat. He did all the dirty work and I just got caught in the last 100m. Beautiful race."

Flavien Prat, National Treasure, 4th: "I had a good trip I thought he ran a good race. I was not travelling as well as last time. I think he ran hard last time, but still, I’m very proud of him."

Christophe Lemaire, Derma Sotogake, 5th: "I was at the back of the leaders in the final straight and I thought I could come with a big run to win, but this was a reappearance and he just couldn't finish it."

Joel Rosario, Isolate, 6th: "Very good, he was in a good spot but he got a little tired in the end."

Luis Saez, Defunded, 7th: "Broke well, he was in the right spot, but no horse to finish."

Joao Moreira, Crown Pride, 9th: "He travelled very nice the first half of the race and all of a sudden he came off and he kept running, but he didn’t bring his A-game."

Camilo Ospina, Carmel Road, 11th: "He was wide from gate 14 but it was a very tough race."

Adel Alfouraidi, Power In Numbers, 13th: "Very hard for him."

John Velazquez, Hoist The Gold, 14th: "He broke well, but he didn’t show up today."