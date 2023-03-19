FA Cup: Haaland hits second hat-trick of week as Man City trounces Burnley

The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Unstoppable Erling Haaland smashed through the 40-goal barrier in his first season at Manchester City with a hat-trick in his side's 6-0 FA Cup quarterfinal rout of Burnley on Saturday.
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leader at The Etihad Stadium.
The 22-year-old struck trademark goals in the 32nd and 35th minutes and completed his sixth hat-trick of the season when he converted a rebound to finish the tie just before the hour.
He now has an astonishing 42 goals for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund last June.
Julian Alvarez then struck twice with a goal by substitute Cole Palmer in between as City ran riot to make it 13 goals in the week to cruise into the semifinals.
It proved a chastening day for former City hero Vincent Kompany who has guided Burnley to the brink of a fast return to the Premier League after last year's relegation.
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s
Australia has been bolstered by the return from injury of all-rounders Marsh and Glenn Maxwell ahead of the three-match ODI series against the 2023 World Cup hosts