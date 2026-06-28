Wolff praises 'cold-blooded' Russell at Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff praised George Russell and the Mercedes engineers on Sunday after seeing the British driver grab a well-constructed victory from pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix.

He said Russell had produced a measured and 'cold-blooded' performance to claim his second win of the season and seventh of his career ahead of Red Bull's revived four-time champion Max Verstappen and championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes.

"Since Q3 yesterday (Saturday) until now, it's been a perfect execution," said Wolff of Russell.

"He was quick, managed the tyres well, cold-blooded... I'm really happy for him.

"Less thinking is better because the best race is the quickest race. Don't manage, but make sure you're not killing the rears. That's what he did."

His comments followed much speculation suggesting Russell was 'over-thinking' his approach to racing while Italian teenager Antonelli jumped in his car and raced with abandon.

Of the 19-year-old championship leader, Wolff said: "He was very eager in the beginning and I like the enthusiasm. That's how it should be!

"We want the driver to be on the attack all the time.

"You can't speed up a donkey, but you can slow down a racehorse."

He added that the team engineers had worked very hard to ensure better reliability.

"Credit to the engine guys," he said. "They have put in so much effort over the past few weeks to get the reliability under control."

Russell said his win had boosted his confidence and self-belief after a difficult run of results while watching Antonelli reel off five consecutive wins.

"The tough races definitely test you psychologically," he said. "But these last two weekends have been vitally important for me to remind myself I can do it.

"My single lap and race pace was very strong this weekend and on a track that was probably not well suited to my style.

"So, now, I look forward to heading to Silverstone next week and seeing the home fans. I am sure it is going to be great."