Record crowds are expected for the biggest ever Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Preparations have moved into top gear with the start of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix programme now just 10 days away.

After Max Verstappen’s victory and McLaren’s double disqualification in Las Vegas, the championship is heading for a potential three-way showdown in Abu Dhabi.

With just 24 points separating the leader, Lando Norris, from Oscar Piastri and Verstappen and 58 points on offer for the final two rounds there is a strong chance the title will be decided on the track of Yas Marina Circuit at the 24th and final race of the season from December 4-7.

After 12 months of planning and build-up, the final touches are now being applied across the island as all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers, as well as eight headline acts, are set to arrive in the UAE.

Last year’s event drew 192,000 fans across four days, and early indications are that the 2025 event is on track to surpass that figure. Fans will travel from 105 countries - a testament to the event’s global reach.

With competitive and exciting action on track and an unmatched entertainment programme, organisers Ethara believe the Grand Prix has grown into the region’s mega-event that draws interest from all over the world and showcases Abu Dhabi’s ambition.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the most anticipated weekend on the region’s sporting calendar and the one we prepare for the whole year. The 2025 event promises to be remarkable, with more fans, more racing, more entertainment, and exciting new experiences on and off the track. We cannot wait to welcome everyone in Abu Dhabi.”

Yas Island is buzzing ahead of race week with hundreds of specialists readying the 5.28km track, grandstands, fan zones, and preparing the iconic Yas Marina Circuit to shine on the global stage. Over 40,000 people are involved in the event’s build-up and operations, from UAE-based companies building the temporary structures to Ethara employees, F&B vendors, customer service teams, and volunteers hosting guests at the circuit and Etihad Park.

The 2025 event features the most ambitious entertainment lineup in Abu Dhabi GP history, with eight global artists headlining the Yasalam.

Benson Boone, Post Malone, Elyanna, Metallica, and Katy Perry will take to the stage at Etihad Park for Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts. Official After-Parties will include performances by Calvin Harris, Idris Elba, and Keinemusik.

This year’s event also marks a big step forward toward the Grand Prix’s and the circuit’s sustainability targets: cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and running events on 100% renewable energy by 2035.

Single-use plastic bottles and cups are eliminated and replaced with sustainable alternatives across all points of sale at the Yas Marina Circuit and Etihad Park. Water will be available at free public water stations and from canned water.