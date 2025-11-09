McIlroy swaps fairways for the fast lane at Yas Marina Circuit

Rory McIlroy traded the composure of the golf course for the adrenaline of motorsport this week, taking to Yas Marina Circuit for a series of high-speed hot laps ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Career Grand Slam winner and reigning Race to Dubai champion McIlroy joined professional driver Francesca Pardini for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of the world's most iconic racing venues, reaching speeds of up to 180 mph as he explored another side of Yas Island's world-class sporting infrastructure.

The content, released today by European Tour Productions, offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes perspective on McIlroy's day at the circuit -from suiting up and walking the track to the moment he experienced the intense forces of high-speed racing firsthand. Dynamic in-car footage, trackside coverage, and FPV drone visuals capture the thrill and speed of both the vehicles and the Yas Marina Circuit.

To bring the experience to life, integrated WHOOP biometric data visualises McIlroy's heart rate and stress levels as the adrenaline built around the legendary circuit.

Filmed ahead of the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the piece showcases Yas Island as a multi-sport destination and highlights the breadth of world-class facilities available to visitors — from championship golf at Yas Links to motorsport at the Yas Marina Circuit.