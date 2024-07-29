Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix after George Russell DQ

E-Paper

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium. — Reuters
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 12:52 AM

George Russell was stripped of his win in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after race officials discovered the Mercedes entry was underweight.

Runner up Lewis Hamilton, his teammate, was named the winner.


The race outcome was referred to stewards for review after it was found that Russell's No. 63 weighed 798.0 kilograms, which is the minimum weight required. Officials went on to drain the fuel tank, and after doing so, the car weighed 796.5 kilograms - or 3.3 pounds - short of the requirement.

At a stewards' hearing, Russell's reps "acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team," according to a Formula One document.


Stewards subsequently overturned the race result.

"It is what it is, the mistake has happened," Mercedes principal Toto Wolff said before the stewards' decision was rendered.

He added: "We have to learn from that. As a team there are more positives to take. Obviously for George, it's a massive blow."

As it was being run, the race was one for the ages. Russell nipped Hamilton and McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with just 1.1 seconds separating the trio.

At the Spa-Francorchamps track, Russell and his team decided to take a gamble and stop just once, making a pit stop on the 10th of 44 laps while the other cars stopped twice. His ageing tires held out as Russell crossed the finish line a half-second ahead of Hamilton, his fellow Brit.

Hamilton tried to chase down Russell at the end of the race, getting to within a second on the final four laps but couldn't overtake his teammate.

With the win, Hamilton now has two on the season, following his victory July 7 at the British Grand Prix.

Piastri was elevated to second place and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who won the pole position, finished third. Championship points leader Max Verstappen was fourth. The Red Bull driver started 11th following an engine penalty.


