Lando Norris adds to F1 Championship lead with 2nd straight win in Sao Paulo

After taking over the lead atop the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship leaderboard with a win in the last race at Mexico City, Lando Norris extended his lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri with his second straight win in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris of Great Britain secured his seventh win of the season in undramatic fashion, starting in pole position and finishing over 10 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy, who finished a career-best P2 less than four-tenths of a second ahead of Dutch racer Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing.

With a 33-point showing in the event, Norris gained 23 points on Piastri, who finished in fifth and earned 10 points. With three races left, Norris is now 24 points clear of his teammate atop the standings (390-366). Verstappen, who surged from last place in the early going all the way to third in Sunday's race, is third, 25 points behind Piastri and 49 behind Norris.

"Just focus on yourself and the team," Norris said of his mindset as he added to his lead. "... McLaren are doing an amazing job, giving me a great car. We're pushing hard every single weekend and I'm pushing hard away from the track. So rewarding. It doesn't come easy, that's for sure. And to be honest, I don't think we were the quickest out there on track today, but glad to take home the win."

George Russell finished in fourth to remain fourth in the Drivers' Championship standings while Piastri finished in fifth place after he was assessed a controversial 10-second penalty for a collision with Antonelli which knocked Charles LeClerc out of the race.

LeClerc's Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton also retired in the middle of the race, leaving the team with just six points and dropping Ferrari to fourth in the Constructors' Championship standings.