Hamilton claims his first Ferrari win at Barcelona Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory for Ferrari on Sunday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Formula One Grand Prix, ending championship leader Kimi Antonelli's five-race winning streak.

The seven-time world champion finished ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, while Antonelli was forced to abandon in the final stages because of a technical problem.

Hamilton, 41, cut down Antonelli's title lead to 41 points by triumphing on a Sunday nearly two years after he last won a race.

Mercedes polesitter Russell came in 19 seconds behind Hamilton, with Norris completing an all-British podium.

"You have helped me so much to achieve this dream, I cannot thank you enough," said Hamilton over team radio.

"To the fans, thank you for reminding me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you."

Russell, pre-season favourite for the championship, arrived in Barcelona bemoaning bad luck for his recent struggles but after team-mate Antonelli edged in front of him late on he had some good fortune to cut the gap on the teenager to 53 points after the Italian abandoned.

"Good to be back on the podium and have a clean race, but Ferrari were mighty today so we need to keep pushing," said Russell.

"The last stints were difficult, but it's good to be back here. The pace today was insane from Lewis, they are coming I think."