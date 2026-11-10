Formula One final races in Abu Dhabi, Qatar to go ahead as planned, FIA chief says

The last two grands prix of the year are scheduled for November 29 in Qatar and December 6 in Abu Dhabi

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 5:14 PM
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The final races of the Formula One season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned despite tensions in the Middle East, the president of motorsports' governing body Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Tuesday.

The last two grands prix of the year are scheduled for November 29 in Qatar and December 6 in Abu Dhabi.

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The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix earlier this year was scrapped following the outbreak of the United States and Israel's war with Iran, while the Bahrain race was delayed and moved to Malaysia.

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"We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi," FIA chief Ben Sulayem said on social media.

"We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding grands prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One world championship.

"We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season. See you on the grid."

Ben Sulayem's comments echo those made by F1 boss Stefano Domenicali last month.

F1 drivers have expressed mixed feelings about racing in the Middle East, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen among those to air his reservations.

Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli has already wrapped up the drivers' world championship title, while his Mercedes team secured the constructors' crown last weekend in Sao Paulo.

Several events in Saudi Arabia, which borders Qatar and the UAE, have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following attacks on the country by Yemen's Houthis.

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