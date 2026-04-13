FIA's Emirati president hails incredible Formula One volunteers

FIA's Emirati President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a 14-time Middle East rally champion, has paid tribute to the thousands of volunteers who make Formula One racing possible, after a landmark study by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile revealed the true scale, value and dedication behind the crucial role they play.

Conducted by the FIA University, the Federation's academic arm, the first-of-its-kind research reveals that a minimum of 20,112 trained volunteers are required to staff all 24 rounds of the Formula One World Championship calendar each season.

An average of 838 volunteers operating at each individual race weekend represents a ratio of 42 for every F1 driver competing on track, the highest volunteer-to-competitor ratio of any global sport.

With each volunteer committing approximately 48 hours of dedicated service to each race weekend, that amounts to a remarkable 965,376 hours contributed to the world's premier racing series across the full season.

Emirati motorsport legend Ben Sulayem said: "The FIA Formula One World Championship relies on volunteers, they are the backbone of our sport – without them we simply could not go racing. They ensure our competitions are safe and fair. They act with professionalism and pride, and they support drivers, teams and fans.



“The FIA deeply values their contribution and this landmark report not only delivers vital insights into their role but recognises our significant investment and helps the FIA continue to provide support in the most effective ways.



“Together with our Members, and our volunteers around the world, we are powering the FIA Formula One World Championship.”

From flag marshals to observers, incident officers to extrication teams, volunteers are the race makers who keep motor sport safe and create the unmistakable spirit of camaraderie, teamwork and unity present at every round of the Championship.

The report highlights the depth of their commitment, with 65 per cent of volunteers taking annual leave or unpaid time off to serve at events.

As the global governing body for motor sport, the FIA continues to invest in the sport’s long-term development, ensuring each race is supported by trained and dedicated personnel. The study estimates that training and development programmes delivered by the FIA and its member clubs equate to more than €11 million annually.

Retention remains a key strength. Two-thirds of Formula One volunteers have been active for more than five years, reflecting a strong and positive culture across race weekends. This consistency has proved essential as volunteer workloads have increased by 20 per cent during the same period alongside the sport’s global expansion.

Volunteering also offers a unique opportunity for race fans to play an active role in their home F1 Grand Prix. Many see it as a meaningful recreational activity alongside their careers, with the total replacement labour value of their contribution estimated at €13.2 million annually.

These figures underline both the economic importance of volunteers and the FIA’s commitment to supporting them.

The new report, the first of its kind in the FIA's history, sets out a series of recommendations to further enhance the volunteer experience and maintain a healthy retention rate.