FIA President makes renewed call for end to online abuse of race stewards

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has made a renewed appeal for an end to online abuse of race stewards ahead of this weekend’s FIA Formula One Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

This follows the targeting of FIA stewards after they applied sporting penalties in line with FIA regulations during the recent Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Ben Sulayem, who will be in attendance at Monza, founded the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign in 2023 as a global initiative dedicated to combatting online abuse in sport through research, policy advocacy, and collaborative action.

The UAOA is now endorsed by more than 75 governments, sports, academic institutions and technology organisations, and is supported by the FIA Foundation and co-funded by the European Union.

“Over the last three years, we have been greatly encouraged by the overall response to the UAOA, which condemns all forms of abuse and harassment,” said the FIA President.

“Disagreement with decisions is part of sport, but it must never justify threats or personal attacks, such as those experienced by our race stewards at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"As one of the oldest motor racing venues in the world, Monza is steeped in tradition and characterises all that is best in F1, and motor racing in general.

“I’m looking forward to another fantastic race weekend in Italy, as are all the passionate Italian F1 fans, and race lovers around the world. The vast majority of fans have only good things to say about the sport, and all those who make it happen.”

Ben Sulayem says he is particularly looking forward to sampling the special atmosphere at Monza, where the excitement will be heightened Italy’s Kimi Antonelli leading the F1 drivers’ standings, while Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are both in the hunt for race and final championship podium places.