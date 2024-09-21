F1 Singapore GP: Norris pips Verstappen to pole position

The Ukrainian was "upset" when his travelling companion was denied boarding for disruptive behaviour
Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull rival and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen lining up alongside on the front row.
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified third with his Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri fifth.
Verstappen leads Norris by 59 points with seven rounds remaining.
