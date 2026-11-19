With Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes already crowned as this year's champions, F1 descends on Las Vegas this weekend with the rest of the podium spots still up for grabs, as five drivers vie for second place.

For a fourth year running, Nevada's gambling metropolis will transform its famous 'Strip' into a nighttime racing circuit flanked by giant, illuminated casinos, from Thursday through Saturday.

While Antonelli -- confirmed as the youngest world champion in F1 history -- can soak up the adulation, his teammate George Russell will jostle for points with multiple-time world champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, in the 21st of 23 rounds this season.

"Winning both world championships was an incredible achievement and we have taken the time to celebrate that," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

But Wolff insisted it was "back to work," with the team goals of "helping George finish as high as possible in the drivers' championship, ending the year with momentum, and continuing to unlock more performance from the car."

Russell has endured a challenging season. The British driver has won only three Grand Prix races, totally overshadowed by his 20-year-old Italian prodigy teammate.

Russell sits third in the rankings on 262 points, trailing Red Bull's Verstappen -- who is enjoying a stellar end to the season -- by 17, and leading Ferrari's Hamilton by a single point.

While Verstappen and Hamilton, with 11 world titles between them, are unlikely to be too preoccupied by the goal of finishing the season in second place, two other men could yet storm up the rankings.

Hamilton's Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, on 249 points, and 2025 world champion Lando Norris of McLaren, on 246, can also grab the runner-up slot, with season-capping races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi still on the calendar.

Organizers say those rounds, set for late November and early December respectively, will go ahead despite the uncertainty caused by ongoing war in the Middle East region.

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix earlier this year was scrapped following the outbreak of the United States and Israel's war with Iran, while the Bahrain race was delayed and moved to Malaysia.

'Down to the wire'

Mercedes, with 652 points, has emphatically wrapped up the constructors' title, far ahead of Ferrari on 510 and Red Bull on 415.

Verstappen -- who won last year's Las Vegas race -- and Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar are ending the season in strong form. But their team could still be knocked off the podium by McLaren, spearheaded by Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The British outfit, which won the 2024 and 2025 titles, currently sits on 398 points and racing director Randy Singh has vowed to "do our best to make sure it goes down to the wire and in our favor."

Chasing third place, "we've got plenty of time to try and harvest as many points as we can," he said.

Saturday's 50-lap, 193-mile (310-km) race begins at 8:00pm local time (0400 GMT Sunday).

Piastri, who has had a lackluster season, faces a ten-place grid penalty after taking his fifth internal combustion engine of the season.

But McLaren will hope the Australian can make up ground on the very long 3.9-mile Las Vegas circuit, which features two lengthy straights up which cars have reached speeds above 220 miles per hour, as well as 17 corners.

In the third US Grand Prix of the year -- after Miami and Austin -- the Nevada desert night could provide the coldest conditions of the entire season, posing a challenge for getting tires up to the optimal operating temperatures.