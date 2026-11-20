The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to stage a spectacular F1 season finale, with Yas Island ready to come alive during a week of racing, entertainment and electric atmosphere.

With blockbuster After-Race Concerts, trackside experiences, Fan Zones and a stunning twilight Grand Prix, the event programme offers a packed schedule of activities accompanying the 18th edition.

The Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme brings a star-studded line-up of international artists to Yas Island throughout race week. The celebrations begin on Wednesday, December 2, with Andrea Bocelli performing at Etihad Arena alongside the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. The Yasalam After-Race Concerts then welcome Kings of Leon and Lewis Capaldi on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez on December 4, Imagine Dragons on December 5, and The Chainsmokers and The Script on December 6.

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Yas Marina Circuit opens its gates on Thursday, December 3, for the Pit Lane Walk, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the F1 cars, garages and teams’ preparations ahead of the season finale. This year’s event features two sessions, morning and evening, giving more fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of the circuit before the competitive sessions begin.

Get the selfie. Get the signature. F1 drivers swap the cockpit for the Main Stage in the Fan Zone, with live Q&As, autographs and photo moments before the final race of the season. Catch them on Friday, December 4, between practice sessions.

The racing doesn’t stop with Formula 1. AZM GT, Yas Marina Circuit’s own GT championship, makes its debut at this year’s Grand Prix with a Trophy Round. GT cars take to the track across race weekend, with practice on Friday 4 December and races on Saturday and Sunday. It joins the FIA Formula 2 season finale on a full weekend of support racing.

Between racing sessions, fans can explore everything Abu Dhabi has to offer, from its world-renowned theme parks to its dining, shopping and cultural destinations. Whether seeking adrenaline-fuelled adventures or a more relaxed afternoon, the Abu Dhabi GP ticket inclusions offers plenty of ways to extend the Grand Prix experience beyond the circuit.

Race weekend’s entertainment continues at 16/360, positioned at Turn 16 of the Yas Marina Circuit, with an international DJ line-up exclusively for eligible ticket holders. South African producer Shimza opens the programme on Friday, followed by British electronic duo CamelPhat on Saturday and Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee on Sunday, bringing a mix of Afro-tech, melodic house and Afro-house to the circuit.

Before the lights go out on the 2026 season, all 22 drivers take one last lap of Yas Marina Circuit, waving to the grandstands on the way to the grid. The drivers’ parade will take place on Sunday, December 6, from 3pm to 3.30pm, ahead of the season finale at 5pm.

The 2026 Formula 1 season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will begin in daylight and finish under floodlights at Yas Marina Circuit, followed by a fireworks display marking the end of the season.