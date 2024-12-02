Doohan to replace Ocon for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. — Reuters

Australian Jack Doohan, son of motorcycle great Mick, will make his Formula One debut for Alpine in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after departing Esteban Ocon was released early, the Renault-owned team said on Monday.

Ocon has signed for Haas and the switch will allow him to take part in the post-season test at Yas Marina next week, while also preparing Doohan for next season when he graduates from reserve to full race driver.

Doohan, 21, joins French driver Pierre Gasly at a team currently fighting Haas in a close battle for sixth place in the championship.

Alpine moved five points clear of their US-owned rivals on Sunday after Gasly finished fifth at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Ocon, a race winner for the team in Hungary in 2021, was caught up in a collision at the start and retired.