E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Charles Leclerc delivers home win for Ferrari at Monza

Leclerc sent the crowd wild when he took the chequered flag 2.6 seconds clear of Australian Piastri

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:49 PM

Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a stunning home Italian Formula One Grand Prix victory after managing his tyres on a one-stop strategy to hold off McLaren favourites Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on Sunday.

Leclerc, who did a mighty 38 laps around Monza on a set of hard tyres, sent the crowd wild when he took the chequered flag 2.6 seconds clear of Australian Piastri with Britain's Norris third after starting on pole position.


Both McLaren drivers did two stops.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports