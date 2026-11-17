There are still three more races to go in the 2026 F1 season, with fans gearing up for the Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi GPs.

But Kimi Antonelli, who has already clinched the driver's title, is refusing to rest on his laurels.

Already setting his targets for next season, Antonelli has identified his biggest threat.

The 20-year-old says Red Bull's Max Verstappen could be his biggest rival when he returns to defend his title next season.

Antonelli became the youngest F1 world champion in history, producing a string of incredible victories this season.

But the Mercedes driver knows the threat posed by Verstappen, the four-time world champion.

“If I had to choose one driver, I'd say Max – he's the one who might cause the most problems,” Antonelli said during a press conference in Italy.

But it's unlikely to be a battle between just two drivers next season.

"I think next year will be a very close fight among all of us, among all the top teams, because we are already very close,” the Italian admitted.

“Looking at Red Bull too, with all the upgrades they have brought, they have kept improving.

“McLaren had a period when they made huge gains, then a spell when they perhaps struggled more, but now they have bounced back. Ferrari (are) always there.

“It would be amazing to have a fight among all of us from the top teams, including Lewis (Hamilton), Charles (Leclerc), my teammate (George Russell), Max and Lando (Norris). I think it will be a very close fight.”

While champion Antonelli has 390 points this season, second-placed Verstappen has 279 and Russell, third in the standings, has 262 — one point ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari.

The action resumes in Las Vegas on November 22 before Qatar hosts the penultimate race of the season on November 29.

Abu Dhabi will stage the season finale at the majestic Yas Marina Circuit on December 6.