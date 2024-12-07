Abu Dhabi F1 GP: Lando Norris takes pole position

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris drives during the qualifying session. — AFP

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris took the pole position for Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race with a fantastic performance in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri was in second place in qualiyfying while Carlos Sainz took the third place in the final Grand Prix of the 2024 season.

Lando Norris drives at the Yas Marina Circuit. — AFP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has already clinched the drivers’ world title with a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month.

This was the Dutch driver’s fourth straight world title.

Remarkably, the first of his four world titles also came in Abu Dhabi in 2021 when he overcame the challenge of Hamilton in a dramatic season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

Hamilton was bidding to become the first driver in history to win eight world titles.

The Briton has struggled for consistency since the thrilling battle in 2021 at Abu Dhabi as Verstappen has gone on to completely the dominate the F1 circuit.

On Saturday, a broken plastic bollard on the track ruined Hamilton’s qualifying round as the Briton could only earn the 18th position

Having won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix five times, he would have hoped for the perfect finish to his Mercedes career at Yas Marina.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the qualifying session. — Reuters

But it’s mission impossible for Hamilton with the 18th place being his lowest qualifying position in Abu Dhabi.

"I messed that lap up big time, guys. That was bad, man," Hamilton said over the team radio.

Norris, on the other hand, enjoyed the perfect day, giving his constructors’ title-chasing team, McLaren, a big boost with his superb qualifying session.

"We want to win, I want to win. We know what we have to do...tomorrow we will have a good chance," said Norris.

Lando Norris is greeted by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem (left) and US actor Terry Crews. — AFP

McLaren will go into Sunday’s race 21 points ahead of title rivals Ferrari who were slapped with a 10-place grid penalty on Friday for changing the battery pack on Charles Leclerc’s car during Friday’s first practice session.

Grid for Sunday's race:

Front row

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren

2nd row

Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas

3rd row

Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull, Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine

4th row

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes, Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin

5th row Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull, 6th row Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB, Liam Lawson (NZL) RB 7th row Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas 8th row Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes 9th row Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine, Alex Albon (THA) Williams 10th row Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams