Abu Dhabi confirms 2026 F1 Grand Prix final to be held at Yas Marina

Abu Dhabi is set to host the 18th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 3 to 6, 2026, at Yas Marina Circuit, the emirate's media office has confirmed.

The four-day event will mark the final round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship, bringing motorsport fans from around the world to the capital.

The race dates overlap with UAE's National Day public holidays this year — the government has announced December 2, 3 and 4 as Eid Al Etihad holidays this year, making it a long weekend for public sector employees.

Beyond the on-track action, visitors can look forward to a packed programme of entertainment and activities across Yas Island, adding to the celebrations surrounding one of the biggest events on Abu Dhabi's calendar.

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The Grand Prix will offer elite racing at the Yas Marina Circuit, including Formula 1, Formula 2, and AZM GT as part of F1 season finale. Twelve international artistes will be performing across Yas Island venues, including after-race concerts.

Visitors can buy multi-day tickets to access some of Abu Dhabi's leading cultural and leisure attractions.

This year's Grand Prix features extension of Paddock Club at Turn 1, which is expected to welcome 12,200 guests in 2026, up from 11,000 in 2025, making it the biggest Paddock Club on the F1 calendar.

Race to go ahead despite Middle East war

The Abu Dhabi confirmation comes after FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the final races of the Formula One season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned despite tensions in the Middle East.

The last two grands prix of the year are scheduled for November 29 in Qatar and December 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix earlier this year was scrapped following the outbreak of the US and Israel's war with Iran, while the Bahrain race was delayed and moved to Malaysia.