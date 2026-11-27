It is that time of the year, where all roads lead to Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a thrilling end to the season, in the UAE capital. Concerts, fast cars, and adrenaline — the emirate is set to put on a show like no other.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders can see their racing stars up close, and watch them interact with the audience. They can also see the Formula Two drivers in action. But that's not all; as fans flock to the stands and wait to see the drivers pass the checkered flag, there's more on the agenda. Formula One Abu Dhabi GP tickets give holders access to a range of entertainment beyond the track. Take a look at the places you can be this season:

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Concerts

At Etihad Live, star musicians and DJ's will take on the stage to make you dance and cheer at the after-race concerts. Here's what the lineup looks like:

December 3: Kings of Leon and Lewis Capaldi

December 4: Jennifer Lopez

December 5: Imagine Dragons

December 6: The Chainsmokers and The Script

Attractions in Abu Dhabi

Three-day and four-day Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders will receive one-day complimentary access to any one experience of their choice. Tickets can be redeemed at the counter, in the 'inclusions' section under My Tickets in the Abu Dhabi GP app. Ticket redemption is valid from December 2 to 7.

The attractions include:

teamLab Phenomena

This multi-sensory art experience is located in the Saadiyat Cultural District of Abu Dhabi, near Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Each artwork within the teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi venue will evolve over time through the interplay of light, sound and movement.

Unlike traditional artworks, they are fluid, existing in a dynamic relationship with their environment, responding to guests’ actions and natural environmental changes, creating a living, breathing art experience.

Ferrari World Yas Island

Under the iconic Ferrari red roof, you can ride on The World’s Fastest Rollercoaster Launch. The attraction also boasts the highest loop ride, the tallest space-frame structure ever built on the planet and over 44 record-breaking rides and experiences, according to its official website.

SeaWorld Yas Island

Had fun at the racetrack? Now explore a completely different world — the world of the sea. With marine-inspired rides, animal interactions, and 'expeditions', the world's largest indoor marine life theme park is a fun and educational trip where you can encounter wildlife up-close.

Yas Waterworld

Home to the UAE's tallest waterslide, Yas Waterworld offers entertainment for every age. You can quite literally take the plunge and dive into over 70 rides. The park boasts unique attractions like a slide inside a giant snake-shaped structure, and a chance to ride dueling slingshot through waterfall cascades and the biggest drop on a water jet raft coaster.

Warner Bros. World

With six themed lands, Warner Bros. World is a blast to the past for older visitors, and their favourites come to life for the younger ones. Super heroes, cartoon characters, and more — the land of make-believe is very real in this attraction.

The park recently opened its newest ride Kryptonite Collider in July — where guests volunteer in Lex Luthor's fictional 'Everyman Project', where they enter a LexCorp laboratory before boarding a 32-seat attraction that combines spinning motion, lighting, sound and visual effects, all centred around Superman's only known weakness — kryptonite. At the end of the experience, riders are assigned their own "superpowers" through interactive displays.

Museums

F1 Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders also gain complimentary access to museums and cultural attractions. These include:

Qasr Al Watan: Recently named in a list for the world's top 100 travel experiences of 2026, the landmark is a working Presidential Palace. Visitors can explore the Presidential Gifts exhibition, featuring gifts received by UAE leaders from foreign delegates during state visits, and the Presidential Banquet hall, which showcases the protocols and traditions of Emirati hospitality.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi: The museum, which recently marked its one-year anniversary, boasts magnificent specimens of the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Blue Whale. The Curiosity Lab, its space for children, allows visitors to explore insects, plants and minerals through microscopes and tactile stations, alongside large-scale macro photography.

Louvre Abu Dhabi : From the spectacular 'rain of light' roof to the social media famous water installation — the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a one-of-a-kind. Its artworks span the entirety of human existence, from the end of the third millennium BC, to the Medieval Era, the Renaissance and the Neoclassical period, right through to the contemporary era, thus highlighting the true meaning of universal connectivity.

Zayed National Museum: Designed as one of the first national museums in the world to integrate sound and scent into its permanent experience, the Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island promises a multi-sensory, interactive journey through the nation’s story, deeply rooted in the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The museum spans more than 300,000 years of human history across six permanent galleries, but equally important is that it tells this story from a distinctly Emirati perspective.

[With inputs from Meher Dhanjal]