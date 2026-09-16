2027 F1 calendar announced as Abu Dhabi keeps final race

The 2027 Formula One calendar unveiled on Wednesday will feature 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries and 10 sprint events, including Monaco.

Pre-season testing is scheduled to take place in Bahrain from February 24-27 before the first race is held there on March 12-14, followed by Saudi Arabia a week later.

The FIA will be hoping that those events in the Gulf do not suffer the disruption they have experienced this year due to the repercussions of the US-led war on Iran.

This year's season is scheduled to end with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi but Formula One has contingency plans if those races cannot be held for safety reasons as a result of the ongoing conflict.

The 2027 season is also due to conclude in Abu Dhabi.

The European leg of the 2027 calendar includes the return of Portugal in June, with Turkey rejoining the calendar in October between the races in Azerbaijan and Singapore.

The Netherlands drops out of the calendar in 2027.

2027 Formula One calendar (S denotes a sprint race)

S-March 12-14, Bahrain

March 19-21, Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

S-April 2-4, Australia (Melbourne)

S-April 9-11, Japan (Suzuka)

April 16-18, China (Shanghai)

April 30-May 2, Miami

S-May 21-23, Canada (Montreal)

S-June 4-6, Monaco

June 18-20, Portugal (Portimao)

S-July 2-4, Britain (Silverstone)

July 9-11, Austria (Spielberg)

July 23-25 , Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

July 30-August 1, Hungary (Budapest)

S-September 3-5, Italy (Monza)

September 10-12, Spain (Madrid)

September 24-26, Azerbaijan (Baku)

October 1-3, Turkey (Istanbul)

October 8-10, Singapore

October 22-24, USA (Austin)

October 29-31, Mexico (Mexico City)

S-November 5-7, Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 18-20, Las Vegas

S-December 3-5, Qatar

S-December 10-12, Abu Dhabi