F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Verstappen on pole ahead of teammate Perez

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified third and fourth with Fernando Alonso lining up fifth for Aston Martin

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position. — Reuters
By Reuters

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 8:28 PM

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Sergio Perez completing a Red Bull front row sweep.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified third and fourth with Fernando Alonso lining up fifth for Aston Martin.

