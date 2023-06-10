Explained: Why the soft-signal rule was not taken in Shubman Gill's dismissal

In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal on the final ball of the second session was one of the biggest talking points on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) on Saturday.
The question on everyone's lips was: why wasn't the soft dismissal call made by the umpire?
Shubman Gill's edge off Scott Boland flew close to Cameron Green in the slips. The tall all-rounder dived towards his left to take a low catch.
However, at first glance, there appeared to be some doubt over whether or not the ball had touched the ground before Green took the one-handed catch.
Amid the uncertainty on whether the catch was clean, the decision was referred to television umpire Richard Kettleborough.
After an extended period, during which the catch was played and replayed from different camera angles, Kettleborough ruled that the catch was clean.
The decision was received with disbelief by Gill, who looked visibly disappointed as he trudged off the field of play.
However, the decision became a bone of contention due to the lack of application of the soft signal.
The soft signal rule did not come into play as the regulation was removed from the ICC Playing Conditions at the beginning of June, with the new laws coming into play for the first time when England played Ireland at Lord's a week ago.
The decision to withdraw the soft-signal rule was taken by a committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has former India captain Sourav Ganguly as a member.
"The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC confirmed when the changes were announced in May.
"Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years. The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays," Ganguly, who represents the ICC's Men's Cricket Committee, said earlier.
