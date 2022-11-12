Exclusive: Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final will be a battle of the equals

Coach Luis Enrique has been criticised in the past for not calling up Real Madrid players, but Los Blancos pair Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were included
I am not one known to ever sit on the fence. But predicting the outcome of the result as to who will eventually lift the T20 World Cup trophy is a tough one.
As I’ve always said, the team with the greater desire, coupled with Lady Luck, would stand a better chance.
The morale of both Pakistan and England are high as both have eventually earned the right to be in the final with their respective wins against New Zealand and India, with thumping success.
Both teams are very well balanced and both pride in having some of the finest stroke players around.
In the bowling department too, both teams have excellent bowlers who bowl in the right areas (especially one of the most crucial deliveries — the yorker. Most importantly, both bowlers of both the teams bowl according to the field placements.
Fielding will almost certainly be a key factor. England are known for their excellent fielding but it’s been very refreshing to note of late that Pakistan have also worked hard at it and have improved their fielding considerably.
So, I reckon it is even-stevens. I have no doubt that this game will be worthy of the final and let’s all hope and pray the Melbourne weather holds up and that the MCG will witness a truly wonderful finale.
It will be a fitting end to a truly wonderful climax this format so richly deserves.
Farokh Engineer is a former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman
