Excitement builds up for this weekend's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival

Dubai's leading airport retailer will be celebrating its16th year as title sponsor of the epic contest which is one of the highlights of the British and European racing season

Dubai Duty Free Officials and the winning connections during the presentation ceremony at last year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby which was won by Westover. - Supplied Photo

Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 4:00 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 4:06 PM

The sense of excitement is rising ahead of the 16th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival which will take place at The Curragh Racecourse in Co. Kildare, Ireland) this weekend.

The Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Ireland's equivalent of the Epsom Derby, will take place on Sunday and will see some of Europe’s top horses and jockeys battling it out on the famous Curragh track in search of Derby glory.

Last year’s winner was the Ralph Beckett trained Westover ridden by jockey, Colin Keane.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival has grown beyond recognition since the airport retailer took on the role of title sponsor in 2008. The centrepiece, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby has become one of the premier races in the global calendar, where the company is also sponsoring five other races on Derby Day and has six of the eight races on the card on Sunday, 2nd July.

This year’s race is shaping up to be a fine contest with three of the first four horses home in the Epsom Derby in line to clash once again including Aidan O'Brien's Auguste Rodin, who is bidding to give Ryan Moore his first win in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and if successful, would become the first horse to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double since Harzand in 2016.

However, John Murphy's White Birch, a first ride in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for Dylan Browne McMonagle, and the Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell, who were third and fourth respectively at Epsom a month ago, appear to be the biggest threats to O'Brien’s Epsom Derby hero.

Other potential contenders are Adelaide River, Covent Garden, Peking Opera, San Antonio, Knight to King, Salt Bay, Proud & Legal and Up & Under.

Dubai Duty Free will host guests in the magnificent Curragh grandstand, the Aga Khan Stand.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “This year marks our 16th as title sponsor of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby although we have been working with the Curragh Racecourse, supporting them, and sponsoring other races for 22 years now.

"Over the term of our sponsorship, we have worked closely with the Curragh team and have endeavored to grow this event into a festival with activities taking place both on and off the track.”

Worldwide viewership of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will be significantly enhanced this year as the full day of racing will be part of the Tote World Pool for the first-time ever.

Tote World Pool is an exciting initiative which was introduced in 2019 whereby global tote operators operate a single pool on several major international race meetings.

ALSO READ

Terrestrial TV coverage of the race will also include live broadcasts by both RTE and ITV while digital and specialist racing platforms including Racing TV will extensively feature the full weekend.

During the three days of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, the Curragh Racecourse will be a hive of music, fine food and glamours, with many of those in attendance on Sunday will be competing for the coveted title of Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Best Dressed Lady and Man.

The event will also feature a live performance from Europe’s premier good-time supergroup, Spring Break.