Excitement builds as players from 16 schools gear up to compete in 2024 BSME Golf Open

Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi, winners of the 2023 British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open held at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 12:15 PM

Anticipation is growing for the 2024 British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open, where more than 100 young golfers from 16 schools will vie for top honours at Dubai's Arabian Ranches Golf Club on November 4th and 5th.

Organizers have had to cap the entry list at 104 players due to an overwhelming response, with Tom Lappin, Head of Physical Education at Hartland International School, Dubai, noting they could have easily accommodated more golfers given the strong interest.

The event will showcase the rising talent of 78 boys and 26 girls between 11 and 18 years old.

The competition will feature an exciting 36-hole format, divided into Gross and Net divisions for both boys and girls. Players will also be grouped into two flights: Flight A for those with handicaps of 9 or less, and Flight B for those with handicaps of 10 and above.

“We are excited to be hosting this year’s BSME Golf Open,” said Lappin. “We have been overwhelmed with entries from 16 schools and have had to cap the entry list to 104 golfers – we could have accommodated 140 players with the interest levels.

“This will be the eighth edition of the BSME Golf Open which has been historically hosted around the region – including in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Dubai. Some of our students have handicaps of + 1.3 with many in the lower bracket around scratch and better.

“Our tournament policy is very inclusive, with us also accepting players with handicaps as high as 30 or even higher for some of the girls,” Lappin added.

“Last year in Abu Dhabi at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club the tournament attracted 76 entries. We see huge potential in continuing to grow this regional golf initiative to make it bigger and better in the years to come.

“We are very grateful to our generous sponsor partners who have made this tournament possible: NALA education recruitment, The Brain and Performance Centre Dubai and OG Sports,” said Lappin.

“We also thank Darrow Thomas and Ian Balundo at Arabian Ranches Golf Club who have been instrumental in making this happen so far. The students are especially looking forward to playing on the recently enhanced back nine at Arabian Ranches.”

The 2023 British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open was won by Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi.

The following schools have committed to the tournament:

Brighton College Al Ain, UAE

Brighton College Dubai, UAE

Brighton College Abu Dhabi, UAE

British International School Abu Dhabi, UAE

Compass International School Doha, Qatar

Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dubai College, UAE

GEMS FirstPoint School, Dubai, UAE

Hartland International School, Dubai, UAE