Ethiopian debutant Bute Gemechu wins Dubai Marathon

Ethiopia's Bute Gemechu crosses the finish line to win the Dubai Marathon. — Reuters

Ethiopian debutant Bute Gemechu became the surprise winner of the Dubai Marathon, one of the world’s major races at the classic distance, on Sunday.

The 23-year-old newcomer, who has only competed in a handful of international races so far, clocked a world leading time of 2:04:50. Berehanu Tsegu, another debutant, was runner-up in 2:05:14, while Shifera Tamru finished third with 2:05:28 and completed an all-Ethiopian podium.

In a dramatic women’s finish Bedatu Hirpa overtook fellow-Ethiopian Dera Dida on the finishing straight and won in a world lead of 2:18:27. While the 25-year-old celebrated her biggest career win and a huge personal best Dida looked devastated when she crossed the line four seconds behind in 2:18:31.

Ethiopia's Bedatu Hirpa celebrates as she crosses the finish line. — Reuters

However Dida, the wife of Olympic marathon champion Tamirat Tola, still clocked a personal best. Ethiopian Tigist Girma was third in 2:20:47.

Both winners will be rewarded with a $80,000 winner’s prize. The 24th edition of the Dubai Marathon attracted 17,000 entries including races at shorter distances.

“Because it was my first marathon I did not know what to expect. But at 36k I realised I could win,“ said Gemechu, who broke away from the leading group shortly after the 35k mark. It was the fifth time in a row the Dubai’s men’s race was taken by a debutant.

Athletes in action during the Dubai Marathon on Sunday. — Reuters The 41-year-old former world-record holder Dennis Kimetto of Kenya, who ran 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014, was 15th with 2:14:56 while Ethiopia’s former World Champion Lelisa Desisa did not finish. Dida looked to have clinched victory after pulling away from training partner Hirpa with seven kilometres to go. But at the 40k mark, Dida – Dubai Marathon winner in 2023 – was ten seconds ahead before suffering stomach cramps and was overtaken by Hirpa with the finish line in sight. “I was concentrating on my own race and did not realise that Dera had problems. But I always thought I could win,“ said Hirpa. In the 10k race staged parallel to the marathon women’s winner Gemene Tunku ran a strong world leading time of 31:03. She just edged out fellow-Ethiopian Chaltu Diriba who was given the same time. Eilish McColgan of Great Britain took third with 31:14. Yassir Ech Chaachoui of Morocco was the men’s winner with 28:20. (With inputs from Dubai Marathon official website)