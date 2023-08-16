Lionhearted England overwhelm Australia to reach historic first Women's World Cup final

Come from behind victory sets up up Sunday's final against Spain

England's Lauren Hemp celebrates after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, om Wednesday. - AP

By AFP Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 4:39 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 4:41 PM

England’s Lionesses made history when they came from behind to beat Australia to reach the final of the Women’s World Cup, the first since the men's team in 1966.

Ella Toone put England ahead with a 36th minute goal but the advantage was short-lived as Sam Kerr produced a wonderful equaliser half an hour later.

With the semifinal back on an even keel the Lionesses ramped up their game and goals by Lauren Hemp (71st minute) and Alessia Russo (86th) put the result beyond doubt.

After the game England forward Alessia Russo told BBC One: "Over the moon, incredible. We've been saying we've been dreaming of the semis but this is what it's all about, a World Cup final with this group. Buzzing.

"When they scored they got momentum, the place erupted and then Hempo's goal just flipped the momentum which was crucial so to get 3-1 you can settle a bit and see the game out."

England defender Lucy Bronze was elated after achieving a long-held ambition.

"The one thing I've always wanted to do is get to a World Cup final," Bronze said. "After two times of such disappointment, I can't believe it," added Bronze, twice a losing semi-finalist.

"We played how we wanted to, we were determined, resilient. We knew the crowd would be crazy and we talked about silencing them and at the end we did that.

"We all dreamed of being in the final, all our family and friends have booked to stay here until then because they all believed in us. It's been amazing to play against Australia, in Australia, what a fantastic tournament they had but we're in the final," she added

European champions England took the lead through Ella Toone's 36th-minute strike into the top right corner before Australia heroine Sam Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, equalised with a long-range shot in the 63rd minute.

Lauren Hemp, however, restored England's advantage in the 71st minute after firing into the bottom far corner from Millie Bright's long ball upfield.

Alessia Russo then put the result beyond doubt when she made it 3-1 four minutes before full-time, beating Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold with a well-struck low shot.

It was the first time England had reached a major football World Cup final since the men's team beat the then West Germany 4-2 at Wembley back in 1966.

They will now face fellow first-time Women's World Cup finalists Spain in Sydney on Sunday.

"Spain have been very good, they did have that defeat against Japan," said Bronze, who plays her club football with Spanish side Barcelona.

"Me and Keira (Walsh) know 90 percent of the squad very well so we'll be getting questions in the analysis I'm sure."