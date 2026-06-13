World Cup 2026: England training equipment stolen in US, including balls, boots

England's World Cup preparations have been hit by the theft of equipment ahead of the squad's arrival at their Kansas City training base on Saturday.

Balls and boots are reportedly among items stolen after vehicles transferring equipment to the team's Swope Soccer Village base were broken into, according to the BBC.

The Football Association confirmed to Britain's Press Association that an incident had occurred but was unable to provide further information given it was now a police matter.

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The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department told the Daily Mail: "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing."

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The BBC said it was understood that two arrests have been made in connection with the episode.

Thomas Tuchel's England are due to train at Swope Soccer Village for the first time at 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) on Saturday after transferring from their pre-tournament base in Florida.

They open their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, before further games in Group L against Ghana and Panama.