England score record first-day Test total against Pakistan

England's Zak Crawley celebrates after scoring a century during the first day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday. — AP

By AFP Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 3:57 PM

England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match Thursday, putting Pakistan to the sword in Rawalpindi.

Four English batsmen scored centuries as the tourists cantered to 506-4 at the close of play.

The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.

More than 500 runs in a day has only been achieved on four other occasions — three times by England and once by Sri Lanka — but never on the opening day of a Test.

The record is the 588 England ran up on day two of a Test against India in 1936.