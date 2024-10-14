England ready for Pakistan's spin assault in second Test

England's captain Ben Stokes (right) and Zak Crawley bat in the nets during a practice session on the eve of their second Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday. — AFP

Returning England captain Ben Stokes said on Monday he hopes a reused pitch for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan will play into the tourists' hands rather than the spin-heavy hosts.

Desperate to level the three-match series after an innings and 47-run defeat on Friday, Pakistan named three spinners in four changes from the first Test.

In a rare move, Pakistan — who have now gone winless in 11 home Tests since February 2021 — decided to use the same flat surface on which England piled up 823-7 declared in reply to their 556 all out.

"If you look at the way that the first Test played out, if another wicket like that was produced, maybe that gives us more of an advantage," said Stokes, back in the side after missing the first Test with a hamstring injury.

Despite the first-innings run-fest — with Harry Brook smashing 317 and Joe Root making 262 — England bowled out Pakistan for 220 in their second innings to secure a remarkable victory.

England left out seamers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes to bring in Matthew Potts and Stokes, but kept the same spinners in Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

"You'd like to think it might be a bit more in favour of the spin, so if it does spin more, or if it does reverse more, there's more options there for both teams," added Stokes.

The all-rounder, who may not yet be fit to bowl, said he has never seen such a strategy before.

"It could be a tactic but I've never seen a pitch before used in back-to-back games. And I've never seen fans that big standing as umpires," he said, referring to two big industrial fans at both ends being used to dry the pitch.

Since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took over in May 2022, England have played aggressive cricket, with only one draw.

"I think if we went 1-0 down at home, we would probably be going to our groundsman at the second Test saying 'can we have a bit more of this, bit more of that' to use our home advantage in our favour.

"With me being captain and Baz being coach, that's how we both view cricket, that there should be a winner."

Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood (left), Sajid Khan (centre) and Noman Ali attend a practice session on the eve of their second Test cricket match against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday. — AFP Pakistan's assistant coach Azhar Mahmood believes the pitch will help his team. "The strategy behind the used pitch is to take 20 wickets," said Mahmood. "We want to get 20 England wickets and going with spinners will help us dominate." Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali make up Pakistan's spin trio, with Aamer Jamal the only frontline pace bowler. Mahmood defended the decision to leave out struggling star batter Babar Azam. "There is no question that Babar Azam is our best batter," said Mahmood of Azam, who is without a half-century in 18 innings.

"He is not dropped, we have given him rest considering the coming hectic cricket schedule and we thought it would be best for him to come refreshed for the three away tours coming."