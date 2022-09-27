England offers to be neutral venue for India-Pakistan Test series

The UAE and Bangladesh will use these two games to fine tune ahead of the showpiece which takes place Down Under from October 16 to November 13
England and Wales Cricket Board has informally offered to be the hosts if India and Pakistan plan to play a bilateral Test series but BCCI sources said chances of that happening in near future is “next to nil”.
The UK daily Telegraph reported that “Martin Darlow, the deputy chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, has held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current Twenty20 series and offered England’s grounds as venues for ideally a three-match Test series in future.”
While the ECB has made the offer for its own commercial gains, the powers that be in the BCCI laughed off the suggestions and said that no such possibilities might arise at least in next few years.
“Firstly, ECB spoke to PCB about an Indo-Pak series and that’s a bit weird. In any case, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide but it is the decision of the government.
As of now, the stance remains the same. We only play Pakistan at multi-team events,” a senior BCCI official privy to India’s position said on Tuesday.
India and Pakistan last played a short bilateral white-ball series back in 2012 in India and the last Test series dates back to 2007.
With the tense political relations between the neighbours, it is a big ‘No’ from BCCI irrespective of whether it is played at home, away or a neutral venue.
The newspaper states precisely the reason why ECB made the “generous offer”.
“The matches would attract big crowds in the UK, which has a large ex-pat south Asian population,” it said.
“The matches attract huge sponsorship revenue and television audiences.” However, the paper made it clear that even “PCB is not keen on playing India at neutral venue but are grateful for the ECB’s offer, which shows the growing relationship between the two boards.” It stated that with the big nations again starting to tour Pakistan, it will be a “retrograde step in their eyes” if they happen to play on a neutral venue.
The UAE and Bangladesh will use these two games to fine tune ahead of the showpiece which takes place Down Under from October 16 to November 13
The veteran pacer played her last international match at Lord's
The left-arm spinner grabbed two wickets — Glenn Maxwell and Tim David — and conceded only 13 runs in his two overs in the must-win game for the hosts
The matches are just the third and fourth ever to be played by the women’s national team following their launch in October 2021
Argentina haven't lost in 34 matches heading into Tuesday's game against Jamaica in New York
Nadal is also expecting his first child with wife Mery Perello soon but made the trip to London to play alongside Federer in the Swiss maestro’s final professional outing
The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion and the Spaniard lost their Laver Cup doubles match to Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock
The veteran Indian pacer says not winning a World Cup the only regret as she prepares to walk into the sunset