England ditch coach Silverwood after Ashes failure

Becomes the latest emirate to play host to a DP World Tour event when the inaugural tournament begins on Thursday
Sports1 day ago
England coach Chris Silverwood paid the price for the team's woeful Ashes series loss in Australia by leaving his post on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.
Silverwood's departure came a day after Ashley Giles, who appointed him in 2019, was sacked from his role of England managing director men's cricket.
England's 4-0 reverse in Australia means they have now won just one of their last 14 Tests.
Former England captain Andrew Strauss has taken over from Giles on a temporary basis and will oversee the appointment of an interim coach for the tour of the West Indies in March "in the coming days", according to ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.
"During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it," Harrison said in an ECB statement. "He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.
Harrison added: "In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards."
Silverwood, whose time in charge has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, said: "It's been an absolute honour to be England head coach and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff."
Becomes the latest emirate to play host to a DP World Tour event when the inaugural tournament begins on Thursday
Sports1 day ago
Apart from the ADNOC Pro League UAE Champions 2020-21 Al Jazira Club, the other two are the AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and CAF Champions Al Ahly from Egypt
Sports1 day ago
The 'Pride of Abu Dhabi,' who are making their second appearance following a fourth-place finish in 2017, take on AS Pirae from Tahiti islands on Thursday
Sports1 day ago
His previous club, Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang, who had not played for them since being disciplined in December
Sports1 day ago
The final headline bouts for Probellum’s first event of the year have now been confirmed, with Jono Carroll also in action
Sports1 day ago
The government has vowed to run a "green" Games and authorities have shut polluting firms.
Sports2 days ago
India is hopeful for a rich medal haul after only securing two bronze medals at 2010 tournament
Sports5 days ago
Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill will tee it up alongside some of the world’s best golfers on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club
Sports1 week ago