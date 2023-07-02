England confront history in bid to save Ashes series after suffering second defeat

Only one side has ever come back from 2-0 down to win the Ashes - Don Bradman’s Australia side of 1936/37

England's Ben Stokes hits a six off the bowling of Australia's Cameron Green during the second Ashes Test on Sunday at Lord's. - Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes' swashbuckling 155 was in vain as Australia won the second Ashes test at Lord's by 43 runs on an extraordinary final day on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-test series.

Only one side has ever come back from two defeats to win the Ashes - Don Bradman’s Australia side of 1936/37, first England have to win the third test which starts on Thursday at Headingley.

A gripping final day's play belonged to the Captain Fantastic, as Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, smiting nine sixes and nine fours to raise hopes of a repeat of his brilliant match-winning knock against the Australians at Headingley four years ago.

But with 70 runs needed for victory, he skied Josh Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had earlier riled him by stumping Bairstow for 10 after the batsman left his crease at the end of an over.

The crowd booed loudly and Stokes responded by striking three sixes in an over off Cameron Green to reach his century and was unbeaten on 108 at lunch with England needing another 128 to level the series.

He continued the assault after the interval by clubbing Hazlewood for six and was dropped by Steve Smith at deep square leg, the crowd roaring with delight when the former Australia captain - usually one of the safest pairs of hands - let the ball slip out of his grasp.

Stokes welcomed Mitchell Starc back into the attack with two more maximums as he and Stuart Broad shared a century partnership for the seventh wicket, the latter contributing 11.

The England fast bowler played a key role as the drama grew, surviving a series of short-pitched deliveries and trying to rile Carey at every opportunity by holding his bat in the crease at the end of the over and staring intently at the stumps.

Stokes dabbed Green for two to pass 150 off 197 balls before attempting to clear the ropes again and giving Carey a simple catch before leaving the arena to a standing ovation.

Australia's relief was palpable and the end came quickly.

Ollie Robinson was caught by Smith off Pat Cummins for one, and Broad's long vigil ended when he was pouched in the deep by Green off Hazlewood for 11.

Josh Tongue and James Anderson gamely added an unlikely 27 runs, but Hazlewood bowled the former for 19 to dismiss England for 327 and seal victory for the Australians who celebrated gleefully as they walked off to more boos from the crowd at the home of cricket.

Ben Duckett earlier contributed a polished 83, sharing an excellent partnership of 132 with Stokes to drag England back into the match after they had slumped to 45-4 on Saturday.

After two pulsating matches, Australia have a firm grip on the Ashes with England needing to win the remaining three games of the series to take back the urn.

The third test at Headingley starts on Thursday.

Earlier, Bairstow's controversial dismissal sent the crowd into an unprecedented rage ,

Australia's players were abused by spectators in the famous Pavilion Long Room after Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer.

There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal.

Now England have to do what only one side has ever done to come back from 2-0 down to win the Ashes - Don Bradman’s Australia side of 1936/37.

Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord's crowd responded by chanting "Same old Aussies always cheating" while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

England's Stuart Broad, the batsman who came in after Bairstow's exit, immediately let his frustrations show as the stump microphone caught him telling Carey: "That's all you'll ever be remembered for that."

Broad also shouted at Australia captain Pat Cummins, ranting: "That's the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket".

The England pace bowler kept up his barrage as he exchanged angry words with Australian fielders and mockingly tapped his bat in his crease after each delivery to ensure he didn't depart the same way as Bairstow.

A bitter row about the 'spirit of cricket' was underway, with furious fans chanting "cheats" and England's players clearly angry Australia did not withdraw their appeal on grounds of fair play.

Members in the Lord's Pavilion, the most prestigious stand in the stadium, confronted the Australia team as they walked through the historic Long Room to get to their dressing room at lunch.

"Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area."

Apologising for the incident, the MCC said: "After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members.

"We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

"It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session."

Relations between the two sides were already fraught with the Australians left fuming on Saturday when Mitchell Starc thought he had caught opener Ben Duckett.

Starc held a low catch only to ground the ball while still sliding on the turf.

Under cricket's laws, a catch is only completed when the fielder has "complete control over the ball and his/her own movement" and cannot touch the ground before then if a dismissal is to be completed.

The on-field umpires referred the decision to Erasmus, with the TV official ruling in Duckett's favour.

Brief scores (2nd Ashes Test)

England

First innings325 all out

Second innings327 all out

Australia

First innings416 all out

Second innings279 all out

Australia win by 43 runs