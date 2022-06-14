Enjoy our faster App experience
England beat New Zealand by five wickets in second Test to win series

Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England's Test history

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates after reaching his century. — Reuters
By AFP

Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 8:39 PM

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes destroyed New Zealand's attack as England won the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England were chasing a challenging total of 299 on the final day to win in Nottingham after dismissing the visitors for 284 in their second innings.

But Bairstow, who came in following the dismissal of in-form Joe Root, bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England's Test history, off just 77 balls, one ball slower than Gilbert Jessop’s record against Australia at The Oval in 1902.

England captain Stokes hammered an unbeaten 75.


