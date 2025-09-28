  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB overcast.png33.2°C

Emotional Marquez wins seventh MotoGP world championship

The Spanish Ducati rider has been in brilliant form all year and he underlined his dominance by wrapping up the title with five events of the season remaining

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Dubai: Meet owner of Dh180 million penthouse on the 108th floor of Burj Khalifa

Dubai: Meet owner of Dh180 million penthouse on the 108th floor of Burj Khalifa

New Umrah rules: Pilgrims from UAE must now pre-book hotels, transport

New Umrah rules: Pilgrims from UAE must now pre-book hotels, transport

3 supermoons, meteor showers to light up UAE skies in last 3 months of 2025

3 supermoons, meteor showers to light up UAE skies in last 3 months of 2025

An emotional Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP world championship and his first since 2019 on Sunday after finishing second at the Japan grand prix, with Francesco Bagnaia winning the race.

The Spanish Ducati rider has been in brilliant form all year and he underlined his dominance by wrapping up the title with five events of the season remaining.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Watch: Pakistan PM Sharif meets Trump in US, praises role in ceasefire with India

thumb-image

Connecting the Saudi livestream market: A new opportunity for Chinese brands

thumb-image

Dubai Police warn against new online scam via fake consumer protection websites

thumb-image

Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Madagascar amid civil unrest in capital

thumb-image

Sharjah: Man suffers burns in villa fire caused by gas leak in Khor Fakkan

 

He knew that placing first or second would clinch the title regardless of where his brother and closest championship rival Alex finished the race.

After crossing the line, Marquez raised both arms aloft before sobbing and yelling as his achievement began to sink in.

He clinched the world title in Japan for the fourth time in his career, following on from 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Alex Marquez finished sixth, after starting in eighth place on the grid.

Marquez's title marked a triumphant return from an injury nightmare that began when he broke his right arm in 2020, almost convincing him to hang up his helmet.

It took him level with Italian motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi on seven MotoGP titles.

Fellow Ducati rider Bagnaia claimed only his second grand prix win of what has been a frustrating season for the two-time world champion.

The Italian also won the Saturday sprint and looked back to his best all weekend.

Bagnaia kept his lead from pole going into the first turn, with Marquez maintaining his position in third.

He overtook Pedro Acosta to move into second just before the halfway mark and from there it was a procession to the title.

Bagnaia had a scare when smoke started coming out of his Ducati with around nine laps remaining but he stayed in front to win the Japanese grand prix for the second year running.

Honda's Joan Mir finished third, followed by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin was ruled out of the grand prix after fracturing his collarbone in a crash with team-mate Bezzecchi in Saturday's sprint.

Trackhouse's Japanese rider Ai Ogura was denied a first MotoGP appearance at his home grand prix after withdrawing from the race with a hand injury.