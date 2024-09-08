Emirati knights claim silver in Endurance World championship

This Week in Golf: Top players return for DP World Tour’s OMEGA European Masters in Switzerland
Ryder Cup points are up for grabs with all the Europeans hoping for a fast start on this race
The UAE's equestrian team secured a remarkable second-place finish in the FEI Endurance World Championship. The grueling 160km race, held in Monpazier, France, attracted 118 riders representing 39 nations.
The UAE team's Saeed Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi earned the individual silver medal, finishing the race in a time of 8:32:51 hours.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Bahraini royal team, led by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, dominated the event. Sheikh Nasser successfully defended his world title, clinching first place with an impressive time of 8:32:00 hours. This marked his second consecutive individual gold medal following his victory in the 2023 championship in UAE.
The championship was graced by the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and other dignitaries from the equestrian world.
ALSO READ:
Ryder Cup points are up for grabs with all the Europeans hoping for a fast start on this race
Three coveted sports in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am are up for grabs in November
Entering the Asian Tour Qualifying School is on my agenda – so all bases are covered,’ says the 24-year-old rookie pro
It was the first time I have really been a Tournament Host of an event like the HSBC India Legends, says Dubai Golden Visa awardee
The five feet three-inch tall ‘pocket rocket,’ from Korea said farewell to an 18-year career which includes 10 worldwide professional victories
‘There is a lot of time dedicated to golf in the U.S. which is why I chose to come here,’ says the UAE passport holder
The Dubai-based Englishman is joined by Scott, Rose, Lawrence and MacIntyre who have confirmed for the Race to Dubai Rankings event at Yas Links Abu Dhabi
New ballpark will be the first professional baseball field in the history of the Middle East and South Asia