Emirati crew take Fazza to victory as Abu Dhabi revives Class 3 racing

With old ally Richard Mullen back in the saddle after a gap of three years, the 10-year-old son of Exceed And Excel rolled back the years to upstage some of the best milers in the country in the Jebel Ali Classic
Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi led from start to finish in Fazza to secure victory in the opening round of the new UAE Class 3 Powerboat Championship today.
The Emirati crew capitalised on the mechanical problems of Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori, who started from pole position but went out after six of 13 laps.
The team’s technicians had rebuilt the port engine of Abu Dhabi 4 when the boat developed fuel system issues, but the trouble returned and Torrente and Al Mansoori quickly plunged from contention in today’s opening race of the new championship.
In contrast, Al Zaffain and Bin Hendi had a trouble-free start to the series, eventually winning by a margin of 55.45 secs from Dmitry Vandyshev and Mikhail Kitashev in Aksum Marine.
Kuwait’s Abdul Latif Omani & Bader Al Dousari in Q8 Oil took the third podium place ahead of Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori, who also had problems in Abu Dhabi 5, breaking a propeller shaft and losing a propeller.
The new championship has been launched by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC) to revive Class 3 powerboat racing. With more rounds scheduled for later in the year, the series aims to attracting leading teams from around the world next year.
Torrente, who raced in Class 3 in the UAE 13 years ago, said: “The club (ADMSC) has done a great job with the event overall, and we’re sure it can go from strength to strength.
“Unfortunately, this was a tough day for us, but that’s racing. We knew we had problems. We rebuilt the port side engine three times, and it is what it is. We still had the same problems in the race. Congratulations to Arif and Nadir on the win. We’ll be back.”
Pep Guardiola's side struggled to break down Palace until Haaland netted from the spot with 12 minutes left at rain-lashed Selhurst Park
The two-time Tour de France winner is now 12 seconds ahead of Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu and last year's Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard in third, 58 seconds behind in the overall standings
Amal became the first Saudi woman to gain a jockey’s licence from the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) in October of last year
Jurgen Klopp's side travelled to Dean Court in high spirits after their historic 7-0 thrashing of arch rivals Manchester United last weekend
The Real Madrid forward pulled out of the France squad with an injured left thigh on the eve of the tournament and departed their team hotel in Qatar soon afterwards
The gloves were worn by Emiliano Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2
Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint on Friday against Barcelona and two of the LaLiga club's former presidents over alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official to influence match results