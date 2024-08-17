Emirati chess player set for final move after 30 years at Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 3:57 PM

In a remarkable tale of dedication and passion, Eisa Al Khoori, a 50-year-old Emirati is the only chess player to have participated at all 30 editions of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival. As the prestigious tournament gets underway in the capital, Eisa is set to make his final move.

“This will be the last time I participate. I am going to retire. I am 50 years old. I need to give space to others now,” Eisa, a veteran player, told Khaleej Times after winning a game on August 15.

Chess has always been a cherished game in the Al Khoori household, and it didn’t take much time for Eisa to get hooked. “In my childhood, I wasn’t interested in chess, but my siblings were. I was curious to know why they were going to the Abu Dhabi Chess Club. That’s how I joined, and my chess journey started as I got hooked on this game.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At the Abu Dhabi Chess Club, he was guided and trained by coach Zuhair Ahmad.

“Coach Zuhair Ahmad educated me in everything about chess. From a pastime, the game developed into a passion. My coach has been an inspiration and a major part of my chess life.”

Over the years, he has represented his club at national and international tournaments, but the Abu Dhabi Chess Festival is particularly dear to him.

“I began participating in tournaments in the early 90s. It was when the Abu Dhabi championships started. I have never missed an edition, but my journey ends with this one. Several of my friends have stopped playing at tournaments too.”

He turned emotional when talking about his participation in the past editions.

“I reflect on my journey with satisfaction, great happiness, and lots of emotional moments created with friends. It is my last tournament, but I will continue to play online.”