Emirati boxer Al Bloushi makes huge statement with TKO win over Venezuela’s Marcano at Rising Stars Arabia 2

Swiatek is the favourite after rocketing back to the top of the rankings in November but Sabalenka, Rybakina, Osaka and Raducanu all pose a big threat in Melbourne
Emirati boxer Fahad Al Baloushi continued his phenomenal rise up the super flyweight ranks when he scored a TKO win over Venezuela’s Milner Marcano at Rising Stars Araabia 2: The Revolution at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.
The exciting puncher, who trains out of the Round 10 gym of Emirati promoter Ahmed Al Seddiqi in Al Quox, showcased his boxing skills as he dominated his experienced rival to record the 13th victory of his burgeoning career.
“I came here to win,” said the 27-year-old fighter. “I knew what I had to do and I think I delivered.
“I had full respect for Milner, who has a lot of experience, but I knew I had a job to do.
“I am very focused on my career and nothing will stop me from achieving my goals.”
In the main event Morocco’s Moussa Gholam, currently 14th in the WBC featherweight rankings, systematically tore apart South Africa's gritty Lunga Sitemela, to also record a TKO victory.
This premier fighting series was presented by AAM Seddiqi Sports and supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi.
