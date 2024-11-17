Emirati athletes shine in Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The black belt finals showcased elite athletes from nine nations, including the UAE, Brazil, Spain and the United States. — Supplied photo

The 16th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, concluded in spectacular fashion on Saturday at Mubadala Arena.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation from 6 to 16 November, the championship’s final day showcased 12 professional black belt finals, with the Commando Group emerging at the top of the medals table, followed by MOD UAE and Checkmat International in second and third place respectively.

The black belt finals showcased elite athletes from nine nations, including the UAE, Brazil, Spain, the United States, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, Australia, and Russia.

The UAE champions secured 11 medals, including two gold, five silver, and four bronze medals across all professional belt divisions.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Abu Dhabi is making history in its journey as a global hub for jiu-jitsu. It has shown its unique ability to bring together world champions from diverse cultures under a banner of excellence and fair competition. The championship exceeded all expectations in terms of organisation, participation, and technical standards, reflecting the vision of our wise leadership and their commitment to positioning the UAE at the forefront of global sports.”

In the men’s GI 56kg category, Thalison Soares from The Academy – Byron Bay emerged victorious over Zayed Alkatheeri of Abu Dhabi Police Academy. In the 62kg category, Jefferson Fagundes of PSLPB Cicero Costha outclassed Khaled Mohammed Alshehhi from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club.

Thiago Macedo of Rodrigo Pinheiro Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu triumphed in the 69kg category against Mohammed Alsuwaidi from Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

Lucas Protasio of Checkmat claimed victory in the 77kg category over Pedro Ramalho of Focus Jiu-Jitsu. In the 85KG, Uanderson Ferreira of Carlson Gracie Rio de Janeiro overcame William Dias of Clube Feijao.

Fellipe Andrew Silva of ADMA Brazil triumphed in the 94KG against Roberto Dib Frias of One Purpose BJJ, and Felipe Bezerra of Commando Group secured the 120kg gold by defeating Anton Seleznev of Universal Jiu-Jitsu.

In the women's finals, Grasielle Brandao of Commando Group defeated Sonia Ariz of BJJ Akademie Berlin in the 49kg category. Maria Luisa Delahaye, also from Commando Group, overcame Asma Alhosani of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in the 55kg category. In the 62kg, Sarah Galvao of ATOS outperformed her teammate Tamara Toros, while Lillian Marchand of ATOS triumphed in the 70kg category against Sabatha Santos of Commando Group. In the 95kg category, Yara Nascimento of Fratres Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu emerged victorious over Leticia Dos Santos of Commando Group. For the first time since the championship's inception, four Emiratis reached the professional black belt finals, securing four silver medals and one bronze. Zayed Al Katheeri (56 kg), Khaled Al Shehhi (62 kg), Mohammed Al Suwaidi (69 kg), and Asma Al Hosani (55 kg) each earned silver, while Omar Al Fadhli took home bronze in the 69 kg category. "Today, we are celebrating the success of the championship but also the achievements of our national champions. They demonstrated their resilience and showed the world that the UAE can produce world class athletes," Alhashmi said. "This was evident with five Emirati athletes standing on the podium in the professional black belt competitions, a historic first since the championship began in 2009. I am grateful to the clubs and Emirati families for their support, the partners for their support, and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation team and volunteers who worked tirelessly to deliver a globally recognised event."