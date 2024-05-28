Emirates Golf Federation to activate Reciprocal Tournament invites for UAE golfers

Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), one of the UAE players to have benefitted from EGF reciprocal invites at international golf tournaments. - Sup-plied photo

2024-05-28

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has announced that they will be activating their reciprocal invites with both tournaments and International Golf Federations this summer.

The EGF will exchange 18 amateur spots and seven professional spots, for both male and female golfers, as part of the DP World Tour – EGF partnership.

Six of these spots will be shared with the Arab Golf Federation.

The tournament and Golf Federation reciprocal invites will allow entry to tournaments on the Ladies European Tour, LET Access, Clutch Pro Tour and Challenge Tour.

The partnership, originally announced in April 2022, involves the hosting of, no less than, two Challenge Tour events in the UAE, with 30 invite spots allocated for each tournament, to the EGF – either for invites to these tournaments or exchanged with other tournaments or Golf Federations for UAE players or other invites to compete in other events around the world.

General Abdullah Alhashmi with Rory McIlroy.

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, said: "The tour has been in the UAE for more than 30 years and with DP World’s involvement now with the Tour, it is important for us to work together for the future of golf in this region.

"Having two Challenge Tour events is an important part of UAE golf so we can exchange spots with other Golf Federations and take our players abroad. That is part of our vision to develop golf here and develop our players to compete in the professional game.

"Hopefully one day we will have a winner on the DP World Tour, but we need gradual progress, and taking our players step by step through the Challenge Tour first is important," said Alhashmi." "It will allow players from the Arab world the chance to play at a higher level and compete against other players from different countries."

Last year reciprocal invites were agreed with tournaments and Golf Federations in overseas tournaments, including Austria, France, Ireland, Italy and Spain.