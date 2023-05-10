Emirates debuts Rugby World Cup 2023 livery on the A380

The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday

Over the years Emirates has rolled out a series of eye-catching limited edition livery designs. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 8:15 PM

As rugby fans count down to Rugby World Cup France 2023, Emirates has taken to the skies with its passion for the game emblazoned on one of its flagship A380 aircraft, A6-EOE.

The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday.

Over the years Emirates has rolled out a series of eye-catching limited edition livery designs to the delight of sports fans and plane spotters around the world.

This latest Rugby World Cup 2023 decal, designed in-house, was inspired by the fast-running lines of the backs, evident in the delicate lines that run seamlessly through the new livery.

Emirates has long been at the heart of local and international rugby, cheering on teams and enriching the experience of rugby fans across the globe.

The airline has been a tournament sponsor of Rugby World Cup since 2007, and in 2011, became a Worldwide Partner when the host nation, New Zealand, won the tournament.

That year, Emirates unveiled its first ever Rugby World Cup livery on an A380, A6-EDN, which operated over 40 flights to cities including France (finalist in 2011), Australia (semifinalist), as well as other rugby nations like the US and Hong Kong.

As the Official Airline of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and Australia 2027, Emirates will fly rugby to new frontiers and bring its leading expertise in customer experience to help deliver a truly world-class tournament for fans travelling to the host nations.