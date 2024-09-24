Embracing life during Motherhood: The inspiring journey of Anna-Retha Rafferty, Lady Captain of Jumeirah Golf Estates

The next LIV Golf Promotions event is scheduled for December at the prestigious Riyadh Golf Club, marking a significant step in the tournament’s expanding global footprint
In May 2018, Anna-Retha Rafferty’s life took a transformative turn as she welcomed her second baby, a girl, into the world. Like many new mothers, Anna found herself navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood, but often feeling a trifle confined to the routine of home life.
She realized that she needed to do something for herself, to find a way to reconnect with her deep-rooted sporting passions and to build her own identity beyond motherhood.
Formerly an active athlete, having played sports like hockey, tennis, netball, softball, athletics, and rowing during her school and university days in South Africa, Anna decided to take up golf in September 2018 and joined the Jumeirah Golf Estates golf club in January 2019. With no prior experience, she signed up for ladies' group lessons and began to learn the intricacies of the game.
She quickly fell in love with the sport, finding comfort in the rhythm of her swing and the calm of the golf course ambience.
“I dedicated myself to learning and embracing every lesson with enthusiasm,” said Anna acknowledging that golf soon became her sanctuary and her passion outside of home life.
“Just as she was starting to enjoy the game, the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the initial lockdowns brought challenges it also provided me with the opportunity to play more golf. By now I began to realise that the sport meants more to me than just being a hobby.
“Being a member of the JGE offered a sense of belonging and allowed me to connect with other lady golfers who shared my passion.”
The camaraderie and support from fellow players became a cherished part of her life, inspiring her to push beyond her limits so when Lady Captains Evelyn Downham and Sheila McIlroy inquired if she would like to take over the captaincy Anna agreed without hesitation and committed herself to fostering a spirit of collaboration and encouragement within the ladies group.
“At our club, we believe that golf is not just about handicaps; it's about fostering community and having fun,” says Anna. “We are dedicated to getting more women involved in the sport through engaging events like our 'Nine & Wine' afternoons, providing full-course opportunities, and creating diverse competitions.
“Our goal is to empower women to embrace golf with confidence, making it a welcoming environment where everyone can have fun together.”
“With approximately 140 ladies members, including many families and kids, we may be a small group, but our passion for golf is immense,” adds Anna “We are actively involved in creating a vibrant community.
“I regularly meet with Noel O'Leary, the Men’s Club Captain, to discuss strategies for improving membership numbers, enhancing competitions, and increasing the fun aspect of golf. Together, we’re committed to making our club a welcoming and engaging place for everyone.”
Reflecting on her favourite moments as captain, Anna said the Captain's Drive-In Day stands out as truly special.
“It was an incredible day spent with the members and being there to support members and celebrate my journey filled me with happiness,” she says. “The clubhouse has become a second home for us, especially since we live in JGE and frequently see each other. It’s these connections that make our ladies' club meaningful.”
Now, halfway into her term Anna stands as an inspiration to others, an embodiment of the idea that it’s never too late to rekindle one's sporting desires even after childbirth. As she continues to navigate the path of motherhood and golf, Anna is a testament to the transformative power of pursuing one’s passion at any stage in life."
“I would like people to remember me as a welcoming, warm, and fun-loving person,” she says. “I want to create an inclusive environment where every member feels valued and enjoys their time together.”
While Anna's golf and captaincy skills have undoubtedly improved, her mindset has transformed even more profoundly. She exemplifies resilience and focus, embodying the true meaning of living a fulfilling life with grace and determination.
Her journey is a powerful reminder that no obstacle can prevent you from following your heart's desires.
