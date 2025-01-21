Els, Montgomerie & Jeev set to compete in $2.5m Hassan II Trophy in Morocco

No less than 11 Major Champions, 4 Hall of Famers, and the UAE’s Jeev Milkha Singh will be roll back the years in the legendary tournament
Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind), receives a Sponsor Invite to play in the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA Champions Tour in Morocco, Thursday 6th - Saturday 8th February, 2025. - Supplied photo
The 49th edition of the prestigious $2.5 million Hassan II Golf Trophy is just two weeks away, bringing together golf’s most iconic figures at Morocco’s Royal Golf Dar Es Salam from February 6th to 8th, 2025.
Held under the High Patronage of King Mohammed VI and the effective presidency of Prince Moulay Rachid, the event continues the legacy of the late King Hassan II, who founded the tournament to honour golf and celebrate the sport's champions.
This year, the Hassan II Trophy promises an extraordinary field of 66 international champions from 12 countries, including 11 Major winners with an incredible 16 Grand Slam titles between them.
Ernie Els celebrates a stellar victory with his wife Lizel after winning the Mitsubishi Electric Championshipin Hawaii again. - Photo Instagram
Four inductees of the World Golf Hall of Fame will also compete including Colin Montgomerie (Scotland), José María Olazábal (Spain), Retief Goosen (South Africa), and Ernie Els (South Africa).
The competition will be further elevated with past champions like Stephen Ames (Trinidad & Tobago, Canada, 2023), Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina, 2024), and stars such as Tom Lehman (USA), Stewart Cink (USA), and the ever-charismatic Miguel Ángel Jiménez (Spain).
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, No. 1 on the 2024 Champions Tour, will also be in the mix, alongside celebrated Asian players like Y.E. Yang (South Korea), K.J. Choi (South Korea), and Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand).
Colin Mongomerie the Winning Ryder Cup 2010 Captain, 8 Time European Order of Merit Winner and . - Photo InstagramMember of World Golf Hall of Fame,
Among the distinguished competitors, the UAE’s own Jeev Milkha Singh (India), a Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, will join the action, alongside former Dubai resident Thomas Bjorn (Denmark).
With a thrilling blend of tradition and high-stakes competition, the 49th Hassan II Trophy promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans and players alike.
ALSO READ