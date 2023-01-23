Elite runners revealed for Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

The all-powerful Dubai-owned racing stable scored three wins including the Group 2 Zabeel Mile, the showpiece race of the evening on Friday
With only a few weeks to go, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) on Monday revealed an initial line-up of four world-class runners set to take part in the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on February 18.
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships, return to the nature-based Emirate in a bid to claim the title.
Korir will face competition from Hellen Obiri of Kenya, a two-time 5,000-metre Olympic silver medallist, who finished runner up in Rio de Janeiro 2016, and Tokyo 2020, and holds a personal best half marathon time of 64:22.
The male elite runners include Ethiopian star Seifu Tura, who recently claimed second place in the Chicago Marathon 2022, and Kenyan Daniel Mateiko, who holds a personal best time of 58:26 and recently finished third in the Valencia Half Marathon 2023.
Additionally, race organisers have unveiled a first look at the medal which will be awarded to all finalists once they cross the finish line at the much-awaited race. Anchored by a unique square shape and a vivid outline of a runner, the medal features an intricate bespoke design, and an inspiring quote from the event’s technical partner, Under Armour – ‘You are stronger than you think’.
Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the highest remaining seed at three and the Greek star stretched his unbeaten streak this year to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Jannik Sinner
Ireland's Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits three shots back on seven-under after a round of 70
Sultan A Memoir, the official autobiography of Wasim Akram, will soon hit the shelves in bookshops across the UAE
Vince is currently the highest run-getter with 224 runs, while Chris Jordan has picked up the most wickets, chalking up six, so far in the tournament
A group of six fans receive a one-of-a-kind chance to watch the matches from the Fan Pod situated close to the boundary
The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also thanked the nation for hosting the event
These sportswomen are working day in and out to make a difference in the world