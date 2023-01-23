Elite runners revealed for Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir. — Reuters

By Team KT Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 9:34 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 9:35 PM

With only a few weeks to go, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) on Monday revealed an initial line-up of four world-class runners set to take part in the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on February 18.

The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships, return to the nature-based Emirate in a bid to claim the title.

Korir will face competition from Hellen Obiri of Kenya, a two-time 5,000-metre Olympic silver medallist, who finished runner up in Rio de Janeiro 2016, and Tokyo 2020, and holds a personal best half marathon time of 64:22.

The male elite runners include Ethiopian star Seifu Tura, who recently claimed second place in the Chicago Marathon 2022, and Kenyan Daniel Mateiko, who holds a personal best time of 58:26 and recently finished third in the Valencia Half Marathon 2023.

Additionally, race organisers have unveiled a first look at the medal which will be awarded to all finalists once they cross the finish line at the much-awaited race. Anchored by a unique square shape and a vivid outline of a runner, the medal features an intricate bespoke design, and an inspiring quote from the event’s technical partner, Under Armour – ‘You are stronger than you think’.